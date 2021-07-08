The annual All-Star Restaurant Week begins later this week. From July 9-18, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is teaming up with a number of local restaurants to present menu options for lunch and/or dinner at a fixed price of $12 for lunch and $30 for dinner.
In some cases, two can dine for $30. Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z an iconic part of Restaurant Week is the souvenir glass.
This year’s glass features the Alton River Dragons minor league baseball team. There are 21 restaurants participating in this year’s promotion. You can learn more about the promotion or view the menus for the participating restaurants by visiting www.RiversandRoutes.com