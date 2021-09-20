Alton Alderman Nate Keener is once again holding a meet and greet event for constituents to ask him questions and voice their concerns. “Coffee with Keener” will be held at Maeva’s Coffee on Milton Road this Thursday evening.
This will be the second meet and greet with voters that Keener has held, upholding one of his campaign promises. Altonians can ask questions and learn about what work is currently being done on their behalf at City Council. The event is open to anyone, not just those that live in Ward 7.
Alderman Keener tells says his last meet and greet event was a success.
‘Coffee With Keener’ is this Thursday the 23rd from 6 to 7 pm. Maeva’s is located inside the old Milton Schoolhouse. There will be no formal presentation and residents can come and go as they please. Keener can be reached by phone at 618-208-7261.