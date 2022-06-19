An accidental fire last November at the Palisades Nature Preserve near Grafton turned out to be a positive occurrence, according to staff and land management partners at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.
While land management officials often do controlled burns to kill off invasive species, stopping trees from taking over prairie areas, and more, this uncontrolled fire turned out to provide many of these same benefits.
NGRREC Conservation Program Manager Justin Shew says the fire cleared the way for native plant species to thrive at the hill prairie.
The Palisade Preserve hilltop prairies are significant due to being remnant prairies, meaning they are undeveloped and show what the landscape would have looked like upon the bluffs of the Mississippi prior to European settlement. They are also the natural habitat of endangered and threatened local animal and plant species’.