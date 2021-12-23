A Bethalto man went to jail Tuesday, after police investigating him on a domestic complaint allegedly found him approaching them with a police-style baton.
Bethalto police say 23-year-old Michael Proffer faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault to a police officer, and animal cruelty.
His bond was set at $75,000.
Proffer is accused of trying to strangle a member of his household, and he reportedly kicked a seven-week-old puppy’s carrier and swung it violently.
Several neighboring police agencies assisted Bethalto police in taking Proffer into custody.