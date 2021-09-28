The time of year for the Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair is drawing near. Crafters from Illinois and several neighboring states are expected to gather for the 32nd annual event. The fair will be Dec. 4-5 at Alton High School.
Co-organizer David Fritz said last year’s event was canceled during the pandemic.
All proceeds benefit the school district's band and orchestra programs. Normally, they would see about 175 crafters. So far, Fritz says they have taken registrations from about 130. If you would like to purchase booth space, visit www.abob.net