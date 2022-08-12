Around August the 11th is a good time to remind people about safe digging in their yards. Ameren Illinois says the number to call is 8-1-1, like the date 8-11. The hotline connects to the JULIE program in Illinois. While much of the company’s infrastructure is visible above ground, some electric and a majority of natural gas lines are underground.
Janel White is with Ameren Illinois’ natural gas construction and operations.
A red flag placed in a yard after a JULIE call indicates a marked electric line, and a yellow one is for a gas line.
The JULIE service is free of charge.
You may also put in an e-request for marking at www.illinois1call.com