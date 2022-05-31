Alton Main Street has announced the return of the Night Market to Downtown Alton. 2022 marks the 7th annual season of the market, which features vendors selling art and handmade items along with food and beverages.
The Night Market will be held in-and-around the Jacoby Arts Center every Thursday night in June and July and will feature live music.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany says the Night Market is growing every single year.
The Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. The Night Market is a pet-friendly event and runs from 7 to 10 pm each Thursday in June and July. Indoor and outdoor vendor space is available and is $10 for a single week or $80 for the entire 9-week season.
