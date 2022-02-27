Three Florida residents have been indicted in federal court in East St. Louis for operating an alleged telemarketing scam that harmed residents within all 38 counties comprising the Southern District of Illinois.
37-year-old Steven Dorfman, 45-year-old Candida Girouard, and 47-year-old John Sand operated a company called Simple Health that sold insurance benefits over the phone between May 2012 and November 2018. All three Floridians were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and eight counts of wire fraud.
Simple Health primarily sold “limited indemnity plans” with low caps on medical expenses covered, resulting in leaving the victim with 100% out-of-pocket costs for their medical expenses.
The company generated more than $190 million during their operation. Dorfman, Girouard and Sand are scheduled to appear in federal court in East St. Louis on March 7th.
Pursuant to the SCAMS Act, the defendants face maximum sentences of 30 years in prison. Each mail and wire fraud count carries a 20-year maximum sentence. In addition, the defendants can also be ordered to pay full restitution to the victims of the alleged crimes.