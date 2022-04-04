Anyone looking for a new job or a possible career change is encouraged to attend an upcoming hiring event this Friday in East Alton.
1st MidAmerica Credit Union is hiring for multiple full-time and part-time positions at all of their branch locations and will be conducting open interviews at their East Alton branch. Interested applicants do not need to RSVP or make an appointment for the event, but just bring a copy of their updated resume.
Senior Human Resources Generalist for 1st Mid America Emily Bennett talks about what kind of candidates they’re looking for.
The 1st MidAmerica Credit Union hiring event is this Friday, April 8th from 10am to 3pm at their East Alton branch located at 301 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. Additional information can be found at 1stmidamerica.org