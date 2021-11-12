A 28-year-old Alton man previously charged with sexually assaulting an 11-month-old child is facing more charges today. Deven Brazier has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The victim in this case was eight-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse.
In May, Brazier was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The new charges are the result of a separate investigation conducted by the East Alton Police Department. These charges are Class X felonies, and if Brazier is convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against two victims, he will face a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.