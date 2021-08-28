A St. Louis area native was among the 13 US serviceman killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday. 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz graduated from Ft. Zumwalt South High School in Wentzville in 2019 and was just deployed to Afghanistan within the last two weeks.
Schmitz recently received an assignment from the Marines in Jordan, but within the last couple of weeks was sent to Kabul, Afghanistan to assist with the ongoing evacuation.
Ft. Zumwalt South High School held a moment of silence last night at their first home football game to honor Schmitz.