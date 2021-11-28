Lewis and Clark Community College launched Blendflex courses earlier this year and is expanding the number of courses offered.
Blendflex classes give students the option of online or in-person instruction — or a little bit of both. The instructor and speakers use 360-degree cameras, giving remote students a more robust classroom experience.
Students can decide day-to-day how they would like to attend. Next semester, nearly 40 courses are being offered with their new Blendflex option.
Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology Michael Sundbland said Blendflex could be a great option for students who don't like purely online courses.
Spring courses begin Jan. 18. Those interested in enrolling at LCCC can apply at lc.edu/admissions. A complete course list of Blendflex courses available can also be found at the link.