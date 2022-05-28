Traffic deaths on Illinois roads jumped nearly 14% last year, mirroring a surge seen nationwide.
New numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show 1,357 people killed on roadways across the state last year, up from 1,194 in 2020.
“Traffic volume increased, the dangerous driving behaviors continued, and the number of fatalities just skyrocketed,” said Tara Gill, senior director of Advocacy and State Legislation for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.
Nationally, 42,915 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, a 10.5% increase, with jumps in just about every geographic region.
“Fifteen percent [increase] on rural interstates, 15% on urban arterial and about 20% on urban local, nationally,” Gill said. “From our perspective, it's really devastating given that we have the proven solutions to prevent the crashes, deaths and injuries.”
Gill said dangerous driving behaviors that increased during the first months of the pandemic appear to be continuing across the country. That includes speeding, driving while impaired, and lack of seat belt use.
“For drivers and road users, of course we're looking at state-related traffic safety laws to ensure everybody buckles up on every trip, to curb speeds, to reduce distracted driving,” Gill said. “Things like that that address the leading killers on the roads.”
The organization also argues for enhanced minimum performance standards for vehicle safety technology, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot detection.
Meanwhile, fatal crashes involving pedestrians increased by 13% from 2020. Gill said funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s national “Safe Roads for All” program can help.
“This supports things like separated bike lanes and accessible sidewalks and leading intervals at intersections and protected intersections,” Gill said. “Things like that separate vehicles and vulnerable road users to prevent interactions.”