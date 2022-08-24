One of the two suspects in a 2015 murder in Woodburn has been found guilty of murder. A Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
According to information provided by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office, Hutson and her alleged partner in the crime, 35-year-old William D. Kavanaugh of Edwardsville, went to Adams' home with the intent to commit a theft. Adams is said to have struggled with the pair, when he was shot with a .38 caliber handgun, which struck him in the upper arm and chest. Adams died shortly after being shot, while Kavanaugh and Hutson allegedly fled the scene. Hutson could face 20 – 60 years in prison when she is sentenced on October 3. Kavanaugh is awaiting trial. He briefly escaped the Macoupin County Jail earlier this year, but was recaptured in Shipman about a day after his escape.