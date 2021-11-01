Coming up this month for the 4th year in a row, veterans can once again receive free dental care courtesy of the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) in Alton. Veteran’s Care Day will be held Thursday, November 11th. Dental students will be doing cleanings, x-rays, filings, extractions and more at the Main Clinic located at 2800 College Avenue. Appointments are first come, first served.
SIUE SDM spokesperson Katie Kosten says the Veteran’s Care Day event has grown every year.
Kosten says the VA often does not provide adequate dental care for our veterans. So far, the SDM has administered over $110,000 in free dental care for vets. To register, veterans should call the School of Dental Medicine at 618-474-7200. More serious dental issues can be scheduled to be fixed at a later date.