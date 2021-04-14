Dee Dee Camille Wallace, 85, died at 9:58 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her children. She was born September 10, 1935 in Farmington, MO the daughter of the late D. C. and Hattie Bernice (Delcour) Coley. She was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also very active with the Encounter singing group as a sponsor. Dee Dee was also a member of the White Cross Auxiliary Board and volunteered at the Methodist Village. She also worked at Kirlin’s Hallmark as a sales associate.
On November 24, 1956 in Farmington, MO she married Gerald “Moose” Wallace and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2007. Surviving are one daughter, Geri Dee Wallace Fleming of Alton, and three sons, Douglas Coley Wallace (Libby) of Somonauk, IL, Frederick E. Wallace (Kelly) of Homestead, Iowa, and Kirk Gerald Wallace (Carmen) of Germantown Hills, IL, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, one sister, Dorris Warwick (Loy) of Canton, GA. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her son in law, David L. Fleming. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, IL. Memorials may be made to Asbury Village Chapel or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
On November 24, 1956 in Farmington, MO she married Gerald “Moose” Wallace and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2007. Surviving are one daughter, Geri Dee Wallace Fleming of Alton, and three sons, Douglas Coley Wallace (Libby) of Somonauk, IL, Frederick E. Wallace (Kelly) of Homestead, Iowa, and Kirk Gerald Wallace (Carmen) of Germantown Hills, IL, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, one sister, Dorris Warwick (Loy) of Canton, GA. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her son in law, David L. Fleming. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, IL. Memorials may be made to Asbury Village Chapel or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dee Dee Camille Wallace please visit our Sympathy Store.