A week-and-a-half-long celebration in Jerseyville will kick off next week. Jerseyville City Center Week will be held in the Jerseyville downtown area and feature nine different events.
Ten different local organizations have teamed up for the events. The celebrations will kick off with a blood drive on August 18th at the City Center Park, followed by a ribbon cutting for a dedication of the park the following Friday.
Throughout the next week, food, live music, craft and farmers markets, an ‘arts and culture day’, a movie night in the park and more will draw residents and visitors to downtown Jerseyville.
Spokesman for Explore Jerseyville Tourism Mike Ward says the week will be jam packed with events.
Arts and Culture Day will be held on Wednesday the 25th. The following night will feature community bingo in the park. On Friday the 27th, the Stadium Theater will host a movie night in the park. Multiple films will be screens outdoors. For a complete list of events head to the link below.