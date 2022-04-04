Wood River’s rich historical significance has been a source of pride for generations of families and businesses in the town. From its start in 1908, the commerce, culture and atmosphere of the town comprised the ideal of the American Dream. Exploding from a population of 84 in 1910 to 3,476 only ten years later, the city of Wood River was cited in the 1920 United States census as the fastest growing city in the country.
Well into the late twentieth century, the city’s downtown business district thrived and competed head-to-head with other large area municipalities for commerce. Over the decades the economy changed the landscape of commerce and Wood River, like many other communities across the country, struggled to retain core businesses. While still an integral part of the Riverbend area, the city’s main street paled in comparison to the boom days when residents needed to venture no further than Ferguson Avenue to find almost anything they needed.
Citizens and businesses alike are interested in seeing Wood River reclaim the economic energy of past days and are optimistic about its future. Initiatives being undertaken by government, citizens groups and private business organizations are focusing on revitalization and a revival of the commercial and residential enthusiasm that has long made the city a landmark.
Modern, reliable infrastructure is key to attracting business. Mayor Tom Stalcup talks about major efforts currently in progress by the city to improve sewers, streets, sidewalks and water lines. “We’ve put significant dollars behind them,” he says. Stalcup gives credit to the city’s department heads for the progress being made. “We have a great staff at city hall,” he says.
Wood River’s municipal parks are a major bright spot for the city and Stalcup says they are constantly being improved. The parks are premiere recreation areas in the Riverbend area. The golf course at Belk Park attracts golfers from across the entire St. Louis area. Among several park projects, the city is in the process of modernizing and replacing playground equipment at Central Park.
Plans have been designed for a recreational complex for the city. Current designs call for a 37,000 square foot building with two levels. The building will include a walking track, basketball court, meeting rooms and parks offices. Stalcup says bids have been received for the construction while planning for financing grants and major funding are still underway.
Stalcup also explains that two major city projects will also help both the business and residential communities. He says the East End Detention project at the corner of I-255 and Route 143 is three-fourths completed. He points out the effort to eliminate flooding from that area will result in fifteen acres of land available for new commercial development.
The Sixth Street Project is another floodplain elimination project which will affect 180 homes in the area. “Those residents currently have to pay floodplain insurance on their homes,” explains Stalcup. “When the project is completed, that additional cost to those residents will be eliminated.”
New businesses have begun coming to the area. Riverbend Family Ministries is relocating its operation to a recently-purchased space downtown. At the same time, a school for masseuses is moving into the space the ministries are vacating, and a tattoo business will be moving in across the street. The Sweet Tooth Shop and Martin’s Tunes & Eats are two more businesses which opened in Wood River in the last year.
Zack Deaton, one of the owners of the Burger Bar located on Ferguson Avenue, says he is optimistic about the future of the Wood River area. “We’re excited to be part of the historic Wood River business district,” he says. The Burger Bar opened in January.
Russell’s Corner Café opened in September 2020. Andy and Katy Russell own and operate the restaurant. They grew up in Wood River. “We’ve seen what downtown Wood River can be and think it’s a good place for our business,” she says. “If you want to make it better, you have to be part of it.”
The general public is also organizing to move the city forward. The Wood River Economic Development Group is a group of private citizens working to revive commerce in the downtown area. Its stated goal is to improve the city of Wood River and its main focus is currently on the downtown area. The 501(c) group is focusing on rehabilitating and bringing businesses into currently vacant downtown buildings.
Stalcup is optimistic about the future and confident the combined efforts of everyone will result in growth. “The people here are great,” he says. “Everyone has a genuine interest in improving the community.”