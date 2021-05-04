The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:
Carrie Carpunky Photography
Carrie Carpunky, owner
5411 Godfrey Road, Suite F, Godfrey
(618) 614-3249
Carrie Carpunky Photography is an award-winning maternity, newborn and family photographer newly located in Godfrey. With 11 years in business and countless sessions, Carrie has moved her way up as one of the area's premiere newborn photographers and has started mentoring photographers from all over the country.
S.M. Wilson & Co.
Gregory Williams, director of client development
222 1st Avenue, Suite A, Edwardsville
(618) 973-0068
S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build, and general contracting firm with offices in Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Cape Girardeau, Mo. Founded in 1921 in Granite City and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S.M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100 percent employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.co
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the RiverBend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.