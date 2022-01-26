Even in a city rich with historical legacy and an untold number of business success stories, Town Club Bar & Grill stands out from the crowd. The oldest family-owned bar and restaurant in Alton will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year.
Mark Kribs and his wife, Lainie, own and operate the business. Lainie Kribs is the niece of the original owner and is the most recent in a long chain of family members to have been involved in its ownership over the past nine decades.
The story of the business’ ownership is as storied as Alton itself. Lainie’s uncle, John Nicolou, immigrated from Greece and went to work at the Alton Steel Mill early in the 20th century. Saving up money he earned from his job, Nicolou opened Town Club Bar & Grill in 1932. Lainie’s father, Tom Gineris, was Nicolou’s brother-in-law. In 1945, Gineris returned from World War II and went to work for Nicolou at the business.
In 1968, Gineris became a partner in the business with Nicolou and then in 1973, he and Lainie’s mother, Angie, became the sole owners. In 1988, Lainie’s brother, John, bought the business from their dad and in 2001, Mark Kribs came to work for him. In 2011, Mark and Lainie purchased it from John and have been successfully operating it ever since.
Town Club Bar & Grill has witnessed historical events ranging from World War II to the country’s space program to the unprecedented recent pandemic. It has been in business through the terms of sixteen United States presidents. Mark points out it has the longest-held liquor license in the city of Alton.
Lainie says the business provides outstanding customer service, great food and beverages, and a friendly, comfortable atmosphere. “We get people who come in with their families whose parents and grandparents came here,” explains Lainie. The Kribs’ explain the business provides a great atmosphere for a broad spectrum of customers.
“We have pool leagues four nights a week,” says Mark. In addition to the pool table, the bar also has slot machines, video games and televisions tuned in to popular sporting events.
Lainie notes the key to any successful business is being able to evolve and change with the times. “Years ago, workers from the factories around Alton would patronize the business. There was a window in the back where customers could cash their paychecks.” She says that as times have changed and the local economy has evolved, Town Club Bar & Grill has changed to stay current with customer preferences.
The food menu contains a broad array of appetizers, sides, sandwiches, salads and pizza. Popular items include burgers, tamales, chicken, polish sausage, catfish, shrimp and Philly sandwiches as well as wings, ravioli, pretzel buns, funnel cake fries, raspberry chimis and cinnamon wedges.
“One of our most popular items is the steak sizzler,” says Mark. The sizzler is a hamburger patty with slices of steak on each side along with swiss cheese and grilled onions. He notes the bar’s regular hamburgers and cheeseburgers are also among their top-selling menu items. The Greek pizza is a popular favorite, as well.
“We also sell a lot of tacos,” Lainie says. She says a separate menu item is discounted and featured as a special each day of the week. She notes the grill and deep fryer are right behind the bar so people can see their food as it is being prepared. She points out that Mark regularly comes up with new recipes for customers to try.
When asked what the secret is to keeping a business going for 90 years, the Kribs’ note the friendly atmosphere along with the family’s dedication to the business. “For 90 years, there has always been a family member directly involved in the business,” says Lainie. “We work hard to make sure customers are happy.”
Town Club Bar & Grill
2400 East Broadway, Alton
618-462-5431
10am-midnight Monday-Thursday
10am-1am Friday and Saturday