The CoOp at Klein Hall features 21 area vendors, venue space
Owners Aimee Long (EnS Jewelry) and Jamie Slaten (JLS Design) opened The CoOp at Klein Hall on Oct 1.
The Klein daughters (Martha & MaryAnn) were present for the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., right before the doors opened for business.
The CoOp houses 21 vendors from the area, as well as a venue space upstairs now available to rent for many different occasions.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Location: 128 West Central St., Bethalto
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton man, 36, dies after vehicle hits median south of Clark Bridge
- Charges filed in Saturday Alton shooting
- Schnucks announces new hours, employee incentives
- Woman seriously injured in Alton crash
- Former pastor sentenced for distributing child porn
- One killed in West Alton crash
- Vickie Osborne
- Mayor talks East Alton business
- Grafton Dinky project nears completion
- Metro East man killed in Montana train crash