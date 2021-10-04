Owners Aimee Long (EnS Jewelry) and Jamie Slaten (JLS Design) opened The CoOp at Klein Hall on Oct 1.
 
The Klein daughters (Martha & MaryAnn) were present for the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., right before the doors opened for business. 
 
The CoOp houses 21 vendors from the area, as well as a venue space upstairs now available to rent for many different occasions. 
 
Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 
 
Location: 128 West Central St., Bethalto 

