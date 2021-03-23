RiverBend Growth Association encourages use of face coverings

The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest member: 

Representative Amy Elik (R)

111th District, Illinois

Springfield Office:

232-N Stratton Office Building

Springfield, IL 62706

(217) 782-5996

District Office:

192 Alton Square Mall Dr.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 433-8046

Email: elik@ilhousegop.org

Committee Assignments for the 102nd Illinois General Assembly:  

Transportation: Regulation, Roads; Revenue & Finance; Labor & Commerce; Energy & Environment; Elementary Secondary Education: School Curriculum Policies; Appropriations-Human Services.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.              

