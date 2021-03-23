The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest member:
Representative Amy Elik (R)
111th District, Illinois
Springfield Office:
232-N Stratton Office Building
Springfield, IL 62706
(217) 782-5996
District Office:
192 Alton Square Mall Dr.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 433-8046
Email: elik@ilhousegop.org
Committee Assignments for the 102nd Illinois General Assembly:
Transportation: Regulation, Roads; Revenue & Finance; Labor & Commerce; Energy & Environment; Elementary Secondary Education: School Curriculum Policies; Appropriations-Human Services.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.