The RiverBend Growth Association has named BRUSH Hair + Makeup of Godfrey as its Small Business of the Month.
Founded in 2016 by Elizabeth Campbell, BRUSH Hair + Makeup has been a labor of love. The new salon has been meticulously designed for a luxurious, relaxing experience as customers are placed in the skilled hands of highly trained, passionate and creative hair stylists and makeup artists. An esthetician has recently joined the staff providing facials and spray tanning services.
“Whether she is walking down the aisle or walking into her 9-5, we want our ‘Brush Babe’ to feel radiant, lovely and confident every step of the way,” owner Liz Campbell said.
The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Liz Campbell, owner of BRUSH Hair + Makeup, for being selected the April 2021 Small Business of the Month.
The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information on BRUSH Hair + Makeup, contact them at (618) 208-7723or visit them at www.brush618.com. They are at 5302 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Hours are by appointment only.
