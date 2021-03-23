The RiverBend Growth Association has named Morning Glory Home Care its Small Business of the Month.
Morning Glory Home Care Inc. is committed to providing high-quality personalized home care services to assist clients in leading dignified, satisfying and fulfilling lives, wherever they call home.
“We can provide as much or as little help as you need," Executive Director Eliza Brandmeyer said. "Services provided range from meal preparation, errands, light housekeeping, laundry, medication assistance, bathing, dressing and grooming. Helping loved ones live at home is our mission.”
Morning Glory Home Care, 224 S. Main St. in Edwardsville, serves Madison, St. Clair, Jersey and Macoupin County residents with the same compassion, care and kindness its founder, Veronica Flom, instilled in her employees in 1998. For information, contact them at (618) 667-8400 or visit them online at www.morninggloryhomecare.com.
The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Morning Glory Home Care for being selected the March 2021 Small Business of the Month.
The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.
Nominate a business by using the form on this page.
For more information about the growth association, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.