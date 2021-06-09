The RiverBend Growth Association recognized five businesses and organizations joining in its membership. They include:
100 Black Men of Southern Illinois, Inc.
George Dickerson, Chairman
P.O. Box 1492
1624 Main St.
Alton, IL 62002
618-791-8732
The One Hundred Black Men of Southern Illinois, Inc. (OHBMSI) mission is to play a proactive role in leveraging collective talent, ability, and energy toward achieving meaningful gains for the Black community. Initiatives focus on education through mentoring, wealth-building strategies, fostering economic development, advocating for the underserved communities, and raising awareness of health issues affecting communities. One Hundred Black Men of Southern Illinois is recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service, and an Illinois registered Not for Profit organization, founded in 1986.
Alternative Office Space
Todd Kennedy, Owner
219 EastGate Plaza
East Alton, IL 62024-1077
(618) 900-0525
Alternative Office Space, or AOS, is located at EastGate Plaza, East Alton, Ill. Available private office suites and open office coworking spaces provide a new twist on a conventional workplace environment. AOS can provide any freelancer, entrepreneur, remote worker, startup, small business, or team, with the space and tools needed to prosper, succeed, and network. Turn-key, future-proof solutions include faxing, printing, mail, package, and notary services, lockable storage and secure after-hours provisions, wifi, kitchenette, and a private phone booth, as well as an office manager. Flexible payment options include pay-as-you-use, short-term, and long-term leases. Call or visit the website to schedule a tour or for more information.
ABB Optical
Jill Huff, Human Resources Manager
90 Enviroway
Wood River, IL 62095-1473
(618) 440-2047
ABB Optical Group is a leading authorized distributor of all major soft contact lens manufacturers in America. In addition to having one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of optical products, ABB is also the foremost manufacturer of custom soft and gas permeable contact lenses. Dedicated to being the premier independent optical platform, ABB Optical supplies nearly two-thirds of eye care professionals from across the country with products, logistics, services, and tools to help increase patient retention and satisfaction.
T-Mobile
Tim Miller Smaller Market & Rural Development
317-I Homer Adams Parkway
Alton, IL 62002-5948
(618) 208-0787
VIP Cross Cuts
Anthony Fane, Owner
2809 Homer Adams Parkway
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 208-7363
VIP Cross Cuts is a full-service barbershop in Alton, Ill., serving men, women, and children. They specialize in haircuts, beard trimming, razor shaves, and custom cuts with shears and clippers. Customers can also sign up for the VIP treatment, which includes a shampoo and hot towel treatment with their cut. VIP Cross Cuts prides itself in offering its full service within a professional, family-friendly atmosphere.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
This article was prepared for the RiverBend Growth Association by Melissa Meske Publications, 618.946.3588, macmeske@gmail.com, macmeske.com.