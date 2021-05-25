As the temperature begins to climb, excitement fills the air, and the countdown begins for the opening of Raging Rivers Waterpark. The St. Louis area waterpark opens for the 2021 season Saturday, May 29, with more places for families to kick back and relax, more food options, and more entertainment.
“Raging Rivers is the hottest place to cool off this summer, and there is more to enjoy this season,” General Manager Ken Handler said. “After making many park updates, families can relax in 30 new cabanas, dine on our updated menu and come face to face with sea lions visiting in June. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this summer.”
As part of the park’s multi-million dollar purchase and expansion earlier this year, the park will open its doors for the 2021 season with more than 30 cabanas and updated food menus. In addition to these updates, guests can experience Sea Lion Splash, an educational and entertaining show running June 19-27.
Operated by Squalus Inc., Sea Lion Splash is the nation's only traveling sea lion show. The whiskered wonders come alive on stage with singing and dancing, acrobatics, and silly antics to please the crowd. Not only will the sea lions dazzle, but they will also teach guests about the plight of sea lions and what humans can do to help. The show is included with park admission or a season pass, and VIP Sea Lion Packages are available for an additional fee.
A nighttime water park party is also new for the 2021 season. When the sun goes down, the fun heats up Friday evenings in July with after-hours teen nights. It’s a party-like atmosphere perfect for teenage guests to splash and play under the stars.
Raging Rivers Waterpark will be open every day for the summer, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29 through Aug. 22, , followed by weekends through Sept. 6. Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Guests can purchase their 2021 season pass starting at just $59.99 plus tax per person, now until June 13, for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts, and other perks. Guests can also save on daily admission by purchasing in advance at RagingRivers.com.