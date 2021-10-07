Jeanne M. Dalman, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking and Operations for the First National Bank of Waterloo, has been named to the Southwestern Illinois College Foundation Board. As a board member, she will support the Foundation’s efforts to secure gifts for special educational and cultural activities that are not part of the college budget.
Dalman brings decades of experience in financial management to the Foundation Board. As an graduate of SWIC, then named Belleville Area College, with an Associate Degree in Business Administration, Dalman is thrilled to be able to serve on the board and support the college that provided her with a great education that prepared her for so many opportunities as she began her career. With many years of banking experience and several years of serving in the public sector as St. Clair County Deputy Clerk, she is excited to bring her knowledge and experience to the SWIC Foundation Board.
She will serve through 2030.
