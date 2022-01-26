Virtually everyone is familiar with The Cookie Factory Bakery & Cafe at Alton Square Mall. The bakery and restaurant on the second floor of the mall, 200 Alton Square in Alton, has been a mainstay for generations of customers who have savored the colorful and delicious cookies, sweets and munchies baked daily there.
New owner Sarah Kinder is keeping the favorites people already know and love while adding her own recipes and raising awareness around the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menu offerings. Kinder recently purchased the business from Linda McCormick who owned and operated it since 1978.
Born and raised in Alton, Kinder graduated from Alton High School and worked at a variety of restaurants over the past decade, doing everything from serving tables to working in the kitchen and managing restaurant operations. “After I graduated from high school, I went to Lewis and Clark College and studied to be a paralegal but found it didn’t really interest me,” she explains. “I started working at the old Princivelli’s restaurant here in town and found that I loved it.” She says her extensive experience in the food service industry made for a smooth transition when she took over The Cookie Factory.
Kinder says she has always enjoyed baking and cooking. “I’ve been baking ever since I was little,” she says. She started baking cakes for people she knew and over time gradually expanded her recipes. She explains she eventually had a business selling baked goods out of her home but was looking for more space as well as a store front. When The Cookie Factory opportunity came along it was a natural fit for the direction in which she wanted to go.
The Cookie Factory is known for its mouthwatering, one-of-a-kind cookies, sweets and munchie bags. The cookies come in a wide variety of sizes and flavors. Oatmeal raisin, M&M chocolate, peanut butter and milk chocolate chunk pecan are just a few of the lip-smacking varieties available.
Sheet fudge brownies, large marshmallow treats, edible greeting cards and large sheet cookie cakes are favorites for parties and special occasions. “We sell a lot of the cookie cakes,” says Kinder. She notes they are ideal for birthday parties, showers, anniversaries and other celebrations.
In addition to the designs the business sells for holidays and other events, the baked goods can be custom decorated for almost any theme. “Customers can bring in just about any design and we will try to put it on the items they order,” she says.
Kinder also emphasizes the lunch and dinner items available. “Many people think we just do baked goods but we serve lunch and dinner, also,” she notes. Sandwiches, salads, wraps, hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, soups and nachos are customer favorites. “Our chili is amazing,” Kinder says. Soda, tea, cold-brewed coffee and chips are available with all meals.
The Cookie Factory’s breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches in addition to muffins, brownies and Danish. Fresh-brewed coffee is also available. One of the new additions is Kinder’s own recipe for biscuits and gravy. Table dining at the restaurant as well as carryout are both convenient. Customers can order ahead and have their food ready when they arrive. A complete list of menu items and ordering is available at cookiefactoryalton.com. Orders can also be placed by calling 618-462-5731, or by simply walking in and ordering at the counter.
While The Cookie Factory’s second floor mall location serves the full list of menu items, Cookie Express on the first floor provides cookies, coffee, ice cream, slushies and munchie bags near the front entrance of the mall. Customers can pop in and grab their favorite treats on the go.
Kinder explains all menu items are fresh-made on site and that the The Cookie Factory’s reputation is what keeps customers coming back. She says, “Taste and quality are what have kept The Cookie Factory in business for 42 years.”
The Cookie Factory Bakery & Cafe
Monday - Saturday 8 am - 9 pm
Sunday 11 am - 6pm
Cookie Express
Monday - Saturday 11 am - 7 pm
Sunday noon - 5 pm
618-462-5731
Facebook @cookiefactoryalton