Sivia Law is excited to further expand their practice by welcoming Attorney Calley Mize to their Edwardsville team.
Calley Mize has been a practicing attorney since passing the bar exam in February of 2015. Previous endeavors include work for the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and participation in the Immigration Detention Project. Additional efforts include fundraising work for UNICEF in Dublin, Ireland, and employment at firms in and around the Edwardsville area.
Mize joins Sivia Law with significant experience, allowing for great opportunity in areas of estate planning and elder law. She strives to provide clients with individualized care and offers a wealth of knowledge pertaining to family matters.
“Our staff is thrilled that Calley has decided to join the team,” Sivia Law owner Todd Sivia said. “Calley brings a host of unique skills and a strong passion for serving those in need.”
Mize is committed to helping others, as she recognizes that legal matters can be quite confusing.
Mize added, “I am excited for the opportunity to be apart of the Sivia Law team and look forward to continuing to serve those in the Edwardsville community.”
Mize will primarily focus on estate planning matters, paying specific attention to client needs, ensuring peace of mind and implementing strategies to reach desired planning goals.
As a reminder, Sivia Law has multiple offices, offering services to help clients through life’s transitions. Current locations include offices in Edwardsville, East Alton and St. Louis.
Learn more about Sivia Law’s practice areas and online options by visiting www.sivialaw.com. To set up a consultation with one of our attorneys, please call the Edwardsville office: (618) 659-4499. You can also send an email to info@sivialaw.com.