The Board of Directors of Processors-Industrial Credit Union of Granite City has entered into a merger agreement with Midwest Members Credit Union. Approval of the merger was granted by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation  and the National Credit Union Administration. 

Lou Bicanic, President and CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union, stated, “Midwest  Members Credit Union Board of Directors and staff are excited for the great  opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to continuing to make financial  dreams a reality for members. Our partnership will allow for added member value from  the same familiar faces and locations you have come to trust.” 

Processors-Industrial Credit Union is a non-for-profit community based financial institution  founded in 1938 to service the needs of their membership in the Granite City  area. The credit union has assets totaling $14.26 million and is a full-service financial  institution which provides services to around 2,000 members.  

Steve Selby, President and CEO of Processors-Industrial Credit Union, stated, “We look  forward to uniting with Midwest Members Credit Union and the merging of our two  credit unions is a great benefit for our members! Midwest Members Credit Union offers  more products and services that will benefit our membership and will also expand our  footprint to give our members more branches to do their banking for better 

convenience. We look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent member service  as we unite as one credit union.” 

The merger between the two credit unions will bring many advantages to members of  both credit unions, with Midwest Members Credit Union keeping the previous  Processors-Industrial CU branch open, to continue to serve the members of both credit  unions within the Granite City and surrounding markets. This merger will give Midwest  Members Credit Union its 3rd location along with its other branch locations in Wood River  and Maryville, IL.  

Midwest Members Credit Union was founded in January of 1935, as Shell Wood River  Federal Credit Union, to serve the Shell Refinery employees and their families with low cost financial services. Since that time, we have changed our name and moved to a  community charter which allowed us to open our charter to serve 10 counties around  the Metro East.  

The founding members of our credit union had the vision to invest in the financial future  of the communities we serve. We are proud of that history and look forward to honoring  that vision by serving more of our neighbors. MMCU invites you to share in that vision as  we embark on this new journey together!

 

