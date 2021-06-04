Illinois American Water announced Angie Bell has been named director of rates and regulatory. Bell will succeed Rich Kerckhove, who retires next month after more than 14 years of dedicated service.
In her new role, Bell is responsible for the successful administration of rate reviews, rate mechanism compliance filings and other key rate and regulatory matters for Illinois American Water. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from the corporate office in Belleville.
“We are pleased Angie has joined our team. She brings over a decade of experience and knowledge to this position,” Ladner said. “We look forward to the leadership she will bring to the team based on her success, with key regulatory matters. We also congratulate Rich on his retirement and thank him for his contributions.”
Bell comes to Illinois American Water from CenterPoint Energy, where she worked for 15 years, most recently as director of regulatory and rates. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Coker College in South Carolina.