Many people have seen longhorn cattle in western movies, but the breed is extremely rare in this part of the country. The cattle are known for their characteristic horns which can extend to over eight feet tip-to-tip for both cows and bulls. The breed is descended from the first cattle introduced in the New World, brought over by explorer Christopher Columbus and the Spanish colonists.
SS Backwards Longhorns, located north of the town of Medora, is one of the few longhorn cattle operations in the Midwest. Owners Scott and Dara Simmons raise the cattle for breeding and sale as well as for commercial meat production. While the cattle do not produce as much meat as other breeds like Angus, Herefords and Charlois, the meat itself is particularly lean and tasteful. The Simmons’ explain that SS Backwards grows only grass-fed longhorns, producing especially healthy and flavorful meat.
Scott Simmons started the cattle operation in 2000. “I was looking for something different to raise,” he explains. “I went down south and saw some longhorns and knew then it was what I wanted to do.” He says the name of his operation came from the fact it seems he always does everything backwards. “I bought the cattle and didn’t have a trailer to haul them and had to get one. Once I got a trailer to bring them back, I didn’t have fence to keep them in and had to build one. It just seems I’m always doing things with this operation backwards to the way they should be done.”
Simmons is passionate about his operation, consistently improving the herd by taking great care to breed only the most desirable characteristics of size, color, bone structure, horns and heartiness into his line of stock. He has now raised five generations of longhorns and says each has progressively improved. He raises the cattle for breeding and for sale. “People buy quality cows,” he says. “You have to constantly make sure you are breeding the stock for improvement.” Simmons notes he travels all over the United States to find top quality breeding stock. Likewise, people come from all parts of the country to buy cattle from him because of the superiority of his line.
“Those cows are like his kids,” says Dara. As he walks through his cow lot, Simmons can readily identify each of his 85 head of cattle by name, point out the particular characteristics of each and explain what his exact plan is for any particular animal.
In 2008, Dara Simmons started selling meat from some of the longhorns. She points out that Scott takes care of the cattle operation and she handles the meat business. “His cattle moo and mine sizzle,” she says with a laugh.
The meat products available include grass-fed, extra-lean ground beef, hamburger patties, summer sausage, hard salami and bologna. Sirloin, ribeye, T-bone and porterhouse steaks can be purchased as well as soup bones, short ribs and all-beef hotdogs. Lean beef sticks are available in plain, sweet teriyaki, jalapeno, garlic and barbecue flavors.
SS Backwards Longhorn meat products are available at select area retail shops such as Bucks Crossing in Medora and Carrollton, Cleta’s Nutrition in Godfrey and Green Earth Grocery in Edwardsville. They are also sold at local area farmers’ markets, including Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, Goshen Farmers’ Market in Edwardsville and the Springfield Holiday Farmers’ Market. The meat sticks can also be shipped upon request.
Dried skulls with the horns attached are another product of the operation. “People decorate with them,” explains Scott. “They are a popular home décor item for many people. We sell a lot of them.”
Simmons explains that longhorns are generally gentle by nature but caution is needed when working around them because the horns swing around whenever they move their heads, sometimes unintentionally bludgeoning anyone near. Walking through the cow lot watching a large herd move about with their ranging horns swaying with every movement is a spectacular sight. Tours of the cattle operation are available upon request.
Inquiries regarding purchase of meat products can be directed to Dara at 618-946-9679. For questions about breeding or purchase of cattle, call Scott at 618-610-1921. Pictures of the cattle and information about meat available for sale can be found at ssbackwardslonghorns.com. Additional information about the operation, including tours or purchase of skulls, can be obtained by emailing ssimmons@copeplastics.com.