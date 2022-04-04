Germania Brew Haus has been a prototype for the energetic, innovative businesses driving the economic resurgence of Alton and its surrounding communities in recent years. Opening its Alton location in 2017, the coffee house has adapted and grown over time to accommodate both the tastes of the public and the demands imposed on all businesses by the pandemic. Its expansion into three new locations ratifies it as a cornerstone of the increasingly vibrant Riverbend area.
The business is owned by husband and wife, Jared and Carolyn Brynildsen, and Jared’s brother, Ben. The Brynildsens all have hometown connections to Alton and a broad exposure to business models they have seen around the world.
Ben Brynildsen manages the ongoing operations of the original Alton location as well as those of the new locations in East Alton, Godfrey and Jerseyville. Born and raised in Alton, extensive business management experience along with a friendly, professional approach to customer service makes him the ideal fit for the position.
Germania Brew Haus offers what Ben Brynildsen describes as a relaxed atmosphere suitable for couples, families, high-schoolers, business groups and anyone else who enjoys quality, flavorful coffee drinks. Selections include lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, fresh-brewed coffee, cold brews and espressos. The business also offers teas, smoothies, milkshakes, hot cocoas, craft soda and more. In addition, customers can choose from a food menu of bacon, egg and cheese strudels, Nutella strudel bites, energy bites and overnight oats.
The original Alton location occupies the former Germania Bank building at 617 East Broadway. Brynildsen explains when the pandemic occurred, the business began offering curbside service which allowed customers to remain in their cars while making their purchases. “When they pull up out front, a bell rings inside and we send someone out to take their order,” he says. He says in addition to in-house and carry-out business, many of their customers today continue to enjoy the convenience of curbside service.
In August of 2020, Germania Brew Haus opened a new location at 5775 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Like the Alton location, the Godfrey business offers indoor seating and also accommodates take-out orders. It also has a drive-up window for customers who prefer to stay in their cars.
In February, a third location opened at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. It is currently drive-through only but offers the same menu as the two walk-in locations. Brynildsen says they will be building a covered patio there in the near future so customers can stay to relax and enjoy their refreshments on site if they wish.
A fourth Germania Brew Haus location is opening in Jerseyville at 309 North State St. in April. It will be a full walk-in location with seating and the complete Brew Haus menu. Brynildsen says they are excited about opening in Jerseyville. “Customers kept telling us we should open there and we’ve found the community and business environment there to be growing rapidly,” he says.
Germania Brew Haus’ motto is, “Craft Coffee, Craft Culture and Craft Community.” Brynildsen says Craft Coffee refers to the quality of the product. Crimson Cup brand coffee is ground and brewed in house. “It’s not just about fast service to get the drinks out. We really care about the quality of what we serve.”
He explains Craft Culture refers to the working environment the company fosters. “Culture is our staff,” he says. We want them to know they are respected.” He attributes the success of the business to the quality of the menu items and to the friendliness of the baristas and staff. “How great our people are is really the key to our success.”
He says Craft Culture is about what the business can do for the community. He highlights cash register roundup fundraising campaigns to help local efforts like the Restore Network, an organization helping foster care families. He points out the business’ employees also volunteer their own personal time to do trash cleanups and volunteer work for charitable groups like Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a group helping children in need of beds.
All Germania Brew Haus locations are open from 6am - 6pm weekdays and from 7am - 6pm on weekends. All locations can be reached by phone at 618-800-5130. The complete menu is available at germaniabrewhaus.com. The business can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.