Dollar General on Tuesday announced it recently remodeled and updated its store at 56 Airport Plaza in Bethalto to its DG Market format.
The new store format plans to provide customers with an updated layout and new offerings, including an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.
“We are excited to provide Bethalto residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently remodeled location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.
Individuals interested in joining the DG team can review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
The Bethalto store continues to provide the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.