Delta Dental of Illinois is pleased to announce the hiring of Alyce K. Buchanan as director of client services.
In this role, Buchanan will be responsible for the company’s customer service operations, developing the service business plan and related strategies to ensure a customer-centric focus.
Buchanan has more than 20 years of dedicated contact center/service operations leadership expertise. Her broad background in strategic planning, telephone system implementation, process improvement and leading cross-functional teams makes her well-suited for this role. She has directed service teams in a variety of industries, providing her a comprehensive understanding of customer needs and best practices. Her previous work experience includes leading service operations at The Trustmark Companies and acting as a director at The Phoenix Companies.
Buchanan holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Communication from Northwestern University.