COUNTRY Financial Representative Mark Ringering is pleased to support the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as a recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Ringering presented $1,500.00 to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. While the donation was made in November, the recipient is now seeing the impact of the donation with the equipment upgrades being made in the Madison County jail. The donation helped to offset those expenses
“I’m so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day within our community – our first responders,” said Ringering. “It’s a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue the Sheriff’s Department to positively impact our community.”
COUNTRY Financial donated $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” COUNTRY Financial continued the program in 2021 and expanded the opportunity to educators, to help financial representatives further support their local community. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans, and their families.