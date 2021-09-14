Award-winning public relations and marketing firm Cork Tree Creative, Inc. announced today the firm’s new fall intern, Cassidy Aery.
Aery, born and raised in Alton, Ill., recently began her senior year at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville majoring in business administration with a specialization in marketing and a minor in mass communications. During her time at the university, she held a leadership role as the VP of Marketing and Communications for SIUE’s Marketing Association and is an active member of her sorority, Alpha Phi. She brings an extensive work background from interning in the marketing department of a national law firm for three years and being a customer service representative in the banking industry for one year.
With a background in social content creation and a passion for writing, Aery will be able to expand her skill set as she gains hands-on industry experience in public relations, marketing, advertising, and graphic design.
Laura Reed, co-owner and Chief Marketing Officer, said “Our team at Cork Tree Creative is thrilled to welcome Cassidy as our fall intern. Internships are an excellent way for students to use their knowledge from the classroom and apply it in a professional setting. We are excited to bring in a student in the field to learn from our group of marketing experts. Cassidy’s hard-working attitude and creative mind will make her an excellent addition to the team.”
Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 105 Plaza Court, Edwardsville, Ill., is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed and has been awarded Most Reliable Businesses, Best Marketing Firm and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. And is the recipient of an APEX Award of Excellence, two Communicator Awards and a Hermes Creative Award for various projects. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit https://corktreecreative.com/ or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.