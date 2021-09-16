Joann Barton, senior vice president and director of fiduciary services for Busey Wealth Management, was recently nominated and accepted into the Leadership Illinois Class of 2021.
Launched in 1988 and modeled after the Leadership America program, Leadership Illinois is a professional and personal support network that brings together a diverse group of accomplished women from all sectors of society to educate, energize and connect, so that each can be a catalyst for positive change.
Barton joins fellow Busey associates Monica Bowe and Daphne Cline as members of the class of 2021. Past Leadership Illinois members from Busey include Anne Dill, Nancy Geubelle, Amy Randolph, Donna Craw, Nancy Weimer, Sondra Lynch and Hope McAllister.
Barton, who works out of Busey’s West Park location in Edwardsville, began her banking career in 1984 and is a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist with a Trust Certification. She is a member of several professional organizations including the Estate Planning Council of St. Louis, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Specialists, the Employee Benefits Association of St. Louis and the Professional Women’s Alliance, and is an active member of the Edwardsville Rotary, United Way of Greater St. Louis and the United Way of Greater St. Louis Southwest Illinois Division.