AOS, Alternative Office Space, is a modern twist on a professional work environment. For freelancers, entrepreneurs, remote workers, startups, small businesses or teams, AOS provides the space and tools to prosper.
AOS has an inviting open area complete with indoor garden that is the perfect place to network and collaborate with people who are equally focused on success. The private conference room is large enough for 20 people, and comes fully equipped with a whiteboard, a 70-inch flatscreen smart TV with hookups for laptop integration, and a modern phone system with speakers for conference calls. The private offices are wired for internet and office phones, furnished, and move-in ready. A secure keycard provides after-hour access. AOS also features a lounge with 4 TVs, vintage arcade games, a kitchenette with fresh complimentary coffee, tea, draft beer, and snacks.
AOS is affordable. With flexible terms, clients can choose the business solution that is right for their needs. Short-term and long-term leasing is available. Business solutions include access to fax, printing, mail and package services, wi-fi, and office manager.
Membership is $50, and grants access to the other options.
Private Desk for a Day - $20/hour
Communal Space for the Day - $20/day
Communal Office Space - $250/month
Private Office Space - $750/month for a six month lease, $700/month for a one year lease
Private office lease automatically includes membership.
An open house will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 27. They will serve hors d'oeuvres, wine, and draft beer at the free event. For more information, visit alternativeofficespace.com or email at info@alternativeofficespace.com.
Join the event page for more updates: https://fb.me/e/5nfBTbCNm
RSVPs are encouraged at (618) 900-0525.