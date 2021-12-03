1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be holding several hiring events in the next 2 weeks. Part time and full time job opportunities are available. Both events will be interviewing for all positions.
1st MidAmerica will also be holding open interviews on December 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Applicants are reminded to bring their resumé to the in person event located at 301 Mechanical Drive in East Alton.
The credit union will be holding virtual interviews on December 9 and December 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To schedule a virtual interview and see a list of open positions, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.
1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.