Bunyan “Bun” Zeller, 90, passed away at 5:26am on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 24, 1931, in Old Ripley, Illinois, the son of the late Clarence and Irean (Starnes) Zeller. He married the former Dorris Seiver on May 19, 1950, in Bond County, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on April 22, 1998. Survivors include two sons and a daughter in law: Jeff Zeller of Alton, Tony and Tammy Zeller of East Alton, a daughter and son in law: Bunnie Sue and David Scott of Bethalto, seven grandchildren: Travis Zeller, Tara and Peter Dugan, Christopher and Jenny Zeller, Nathan Zeller, Tonya Surovec, Jerrett Scott, Jessica and Eric Huebner, fifteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Bun was employed at Supreme Trucking for over thirty years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Tyler Zeller, a grandson in law: John Surovec, his sister: Iva Massey, and a brother: Gene Zeller.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
