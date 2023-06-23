A Bunker Hill man has been identified as the victim in an explosion Thursday at the Olin/Winchester facility in East Alton. 60-year-old Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he suffered blunt trauma to the head, neck, chest, and pelvis.
The explosion took place just before 4pm and could be felt or heard by residents nearby and miles away. A large cloud of smoke could also be seen rising from the area of the plant located on Powder Mill Road. According to information from the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Bettorf was the driver of a semi-truck with a trailer loaded with shotgun shell primers that exploded while being transported inside the Olin property. The cause of the explosion remains under joint investigation by Olin Security, East Alton Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations, Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the ATF.