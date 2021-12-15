Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present “The Fight Before Christmas”, an all-ages, limited capacity professional wrestling event on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Realty Executives Premiere – Theresa Matt and Slackers, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7 P.M. with a bell time of 8 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5 each. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.dynamoprowrestling.com.
Already Signed:
Championship Opportunities vs. Career
The Snitch vs. Outtkast
- If The Snitch loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for any championship in Dynamo Pro Wrestling.
- If Outtkast loses, he must retire from in-ring competition.
Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion "Lights Out" Adrian Surge vs. Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 Champion Camaro Jackson
For nearly 1000 days, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge has been a dominant Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion. For the past several weeks, however, we have seen a new side of Adrian Surge. At the conclusion of Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “Thanksgiving SLAM!”, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge took exception to the cheers of the fans in attendance. The fans were not cheering for him, but for his opponent Shadowz. “Lights Out” Adrian Surge wants to establish his legacy as the greatest Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion. In his eyes, the only way to do that is to erase the one loss that he has encountered as champion. On Saturday, December 18th, at “The Fight Before Christmas“, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will defend the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship against the challenge of Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Camaro Jackson. Will Adrian Surge retain the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship and cement his legacy? Will Camaro Jackson be the first person in Dynamo Pro Wrestling history to hold both singles championships? The only way to witness Dynamo Pro Wrestling history is to purchase your tickets for Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “The Fight Before Christmas” on Saturday, December 18th!
Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.