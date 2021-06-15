California-based Super Diamond is coming to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, July 9, singing all the Neil Diamond hits.
“I’ve been to their shows. They are wonderful,” Neil Diamond said when asked about Super Diamond.
Super Diamond has played twice with Neil Diamond himself, and their high-energy performance has been featured in Rolling Stone. Lawn seats start at just $15, reserved and VIP tickets are available as well at the Alton Visitors Center, libertybankamphitheater.com or any MetroTix outlet.
“The state of Illinois has entered Phase 5. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is open and ready for guests to enjoy,” said Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission.
The full schedule of amphitheater events is at www.libertybankamphitheater.com.
June 18 - Summer Social featuring Well Hungarians - free event
July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi - free event
July 9 - Super Diamond, tickets on sale
July 16 - Summer Social featuring Trixie Delight - free event
July 30 - Summer Social featuring Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos - free event
Aug. 13 - Summer Social featuring Corey Evitts - free event
Aug. 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event
Sept. 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival - tickets on sale soon
Sept. 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event
Sept. 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need