SuperDiamond2021.jpeg

California-based Super Diamond is coming to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, July 9, singing all the Neil Diamond hits.

“I’ve been to their shows. They are wonderful,” Neil Diamond said when asked about Super Diamond.

 

Super Diamond has played twice with Neil Diamond himself, and their high-energy performance has been featured in Rolling Stone. Lawn seats start at just $15, reserved and VIP tickets are available as well at the Alton Visitors Center, libertybankamphitheater.com or any MetroTix outlet.  

“The state of Illinois has entered Phase 5. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is open and ready for guests to enjoy,” said Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission.

The full schedule of amphitheater events is at www.libertybankamphitheater.com.

June 18 - Summer Social featuring Well Hungarians - free event

July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi - free event

July 9 - Super Diamond, tickets on sale

July 16 - Summer Social featuring Trixie Delight - free event

July 30 - Summer Social featuring Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos - free event

Aug. 13 - Summer Social featuring Corey Evitts - free event

 

Aug. 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event

Sept. 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival - tickets on sale soon

Sept. 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event

Sept. 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need

Tags

Load comments