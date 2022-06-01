Summertime sees arrival of local farmers markets

Summertime always heralds the arrival of the local area farmers markets and their inviting array of fresh food and handcrafted products. The quality of locally grown plants, produce and food items along with the intriguing variety of handcrafted products makes shopping a farmers market a different adventure every time. Our local area hosts some of the best farmers markets in the Midwest and the summer months are bringing them into full swing.
Alton Main Street Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, now in its 30th year, kicked off on May 7 and is one of the biggest in the area. Shoppers can find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables along with meats, eggs, honey, fresh bread and other baked goods. In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants and a large assortment of pottery, stained glass, soap, candles and woodworking items are generally available.
Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, credits the ongoing success of the market to a number of factors. “I attribute its growth to increased interest of customers who want to know where their food comes from,” she says. “We also do our very best to incorporate feedback from farmers and artists to make sure the event operates in a way that best serves them.” McGibany also points out a farmers market serves as a highly effective small business incubator, noting it is a low-risk and low-overhead atmosphere where vendors can test their ideas and get to know their customers.
The market in Alton is held every Saturday morning from 8 am - noon in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton. It typically has 80 to 90 vendors and draws several thousand customers each week. Information for anyone interested in becoming a vendor can be found on the events page at downtownalton.com.
Bethalto Farmers Market starts its fourth year on June 5. The market is held every Sunday from 9 am - 1 pm through the second week of October at Bethalto Central Park located at 213 North Prairie Street. Jane Ahasay is a board member on the Bethalto Spirit Group, a nonprofit organization which sponsors civic events in Bethalto. She heads up the market and says it is growing every year.
“We’re excited about bringing people to the area and making fresh produce and local crafts available,” she says. She points out the market has over 20 vendors and offers a selection of plants, produce, honey, meat and hand-crafted goods.
“We’re always looking for additional vendors,” she says. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or learning more about the market can call Ahasay directly at 618-240-2777 or get information on Facebook.
Roxana Farmers Market is a mainstay in the area and is held at the Roxana Dads Club at 417 Roxana Avenue every Monday from 4 - 8 pm from the first Monday of July through the end of September.
Roxana Mayor Barb Overton explains the market is focused on benefiting the community. “Rather than charging a fee, we ask vendors to provide donations,” says Overton. “Last year we collected school supplies, personal care items and coats for the local community.” Anyone interested in participating as a vendor can contact Overton directly at 618-254-1166, extension 1 or by emailing her at mayor@southroxana.org.
Now in its 15th year, Wood River Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 4 pm until dusk from July through September. Sponsored by the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department, the market is held in the parking lot behind the shops on Ferguson Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets.
Alyssa Daniels is the recreation supervisor for the city and says the market is convenient and easy to get to. “Because it is in the evening, people can stop by on their way home from work,” she says. Information about the event or becoming a vendor can be found by going to the events section of the city’s website at wrparks.org.
Also celebrating its 15th year is the Jerseyville Farmers Market. Held Tuesday evenings from 4 - 7 pm, it starts on June 21 and runs until September 27. It is located in the parking lot of Outrageous Outdoors, located at 902 South State Street.
Whitney McIver is the special events coordinator for the city. She explains a unique feature of the market is that local businesses stay open late the last Tuesday of the month. “People can go to the market and then go shopping or have dinner or a drink afterwards,” she says.
Information about the Jerseyville Farmers Market is available on Facebook. Vendors can register online by going to jcba-il.us/market. “We have a big variety of items,” says McIver. “If people haven’t been here, they should definitely come check it out.”
New to the area this year is East Alton Farmers Market. It was started by Woody Peterson of Peterson’s Family Farms in East Alton and is held in the parking lot of Eastgate Shopping Center every Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm. It started April 19 and will run through October 25.
Peterson says about 35 vendors have signed up and the event has drawn around 2,000 people so far. “We’re just trying to bring as many people to the area as possible and help the local economy,” he says. Vendor items include hand crafted goods as well as pork rinds, flowers and vegetables, barbecue sauce, desserts, locally made honey and baked goods. Anyone interested in participating as a vendor can contact Peterson at 618-530-1880.
Whether you are looking for the salty-sweet taste of fresh-cooked kettle corn, the luscious flavor of locally homegrown produce or just interested in browsing an endless spectrum of creative handcrafted items, the farmers markets taking place in the area’s local communities will have something for everyone this summer.