The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is set to host a series of free Summer Social Concerts, with the first one set to kick off Friday, June 4, featuring St. Louis area favorite Boogie Chyld. Great food options are available from two of St. Louis’ most well-known food trucks, Farm Truk Food Truck and Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music until 9:30 p.m. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Free lawn games include corn hole and adult-size Jenga.
Boogie Chyld is known for its musical variety. Playing everything from Motown, disco, classic rock, pop, hip-hop, country, blues and everything in between. Enjoy your favorite hits of today and yesterday — Boogie Chyld plays it all.
Farm Truk Food Truck is known throughout the St. Louis region for its farm-to-table comfort food, while Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill is known for its authentic Hawaiian plate lunches.
Guests should bring a lawn chair and are asked not to bring outside food or drinks; however, unopened bottles of water are allowed. More Summer Social events are planned. See the full schedule below and at www.liberty bank amphitheater.com.
- June 18 - Well Hungarians - free event
- July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi - free event
- July 9 - Super Diamond, tickets on sale now
- July 16 - Trixie Delight - free event
- July 30 - Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos - free event
- Aug. 13 - Corey Evitts - free event
- Aug. 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event
- Sept. 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival
- Sept. 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free event
- Sept. 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need