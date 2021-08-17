Get your ticket now at jacobyartscenter.org before they sell out for Psalm Theatrics’ “Most Wanted,” showing this weekend on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2PM in the East Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway Alton, Illinois.
MOST WANTED is a modern take on the life of Jesus Christ and takes place in New York City and highlights the miracles he performed and the ultimate sacrifice he made to save the world of their sins. With an amazing cast of talent from the Alton Metro East/St. Louis area such as Worship Artist- Musician from Alton, Otis Redditt as Jesus, St. Louis Black Rep's Maureen Williams as Mary, St. Louis's Recording Gospel Artist Anitra Spencer-Bratcher as the Woman with the Issue of Blood, Muny Teen and one of Alton High School's theater students Devin Sadler as Peter, St. Louis Theater well known actresses Kay Love Martin as Plate's wife and McClain Blanner as Mary Magdalene to name a few, audiences will enjoy this passion story of hope and love.
This show is an original from the christian theater company, Psalms Theatrics and is written by the company's artistic director, Paul Herbert Pitts.
This production is a part of an Annual Gala Fundraiser event for Psalms Theatrics to continue to raise money to do the quality christian musicals that inspire all of God's hope, love and joy.
Psalm Theatrics is known for promoting the word of God through their original bible based musicals, with a Broadway inspired feel/music.
For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.