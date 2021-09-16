The Principia College Music Department will present two internationally renowned musicians to kick off their 109th Concert and Lecture Series this 2021–2022 season with “Rhythm and Dance: A Celebration!”
Pianist Dr. Lindsay Garritson, a Principia College alum, will perform with percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum on Thursday, September 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert Duvall Theatre in the McVay Center for the Performing Arts. The program features virtuosic works for piano and a variety of percussion instruments, including the vibrant music of Piazzolla, Liszt, and Viñao.
This live concert is free of charge and will be offered both in-person and via livestream at principiacollege.edu/septemberconcert. The public is welcome to attend. No RSVP is required.
All guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. To comply with the Illinois governor's executive order, visitors attending this event on campus will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within the past 72 hours.
Garritson has performed throughout the United States and abroad since the age of 4. She has appeared on stage at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Place des Arts in Montreal and has been featured as a soloist with symphony orchestras around the world.
An award-winning performer, Garritson has received top prizes at the Montreal International Piano Competition, USASU Bösendorfer International Piano Competition, and the Mozarteum International Chopin Competition in Salzburg. She was one of 30 participants invited to compete in the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, and she was selected as one of six finalists worldwide for the 2014 German Piano Award.
Percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum has been praised for his “spectacular performances” (The Wall Street Journal) and “unfailing virtuosity” (Chicago Tribune). As a passionate advocate for contemporary music, Rosenbaum has premiered more than 100 new chamber and solo works. In 2012, Rosenbaum joined the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Bowers Program (formerly CMS Two) as only the second percussionist selected in their history. He is on the faculty at the Mannes School of Music at The New School in New York City.
“Lindsay Garritson is an exceptional pianist whose sweetness and modesty belie her impregnable technique and keen intelligence.”
— International Piano
“Garritson’s dazzling technique, poised assurance, rhythmic suppleness, and clarion sonority are exactly what this repertoire needs. She makes child’s play out of all the bravura passages, from rapid counterpoint at opposite ends of the keyboard to the torrential climaxes of both the First and Fourth Sonatas (the latter recorded here for the first time).”
— Gramophone
“As a percussionist, Rosenbaum plays the whole gamut of percussion instruments, from marimba to timpani to temple bowls to beer bottles. This multitude of expressive outlets keeps him having fun with his performances, which acts as a balance to his very serious and intelligent engagement with music. He is very active with the music of living composers, regularly performing and commissioning new works. Rosenbaum has also performed numerous innovative percussion works which have taken music for percussion to new places.”
— Huffington Post
For questions about this concert, contact Jill Geis: 618.374.5004 (jill.geis@principia.edu).