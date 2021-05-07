A recent work on Abraham Lincoln’s connections and legacy in Alton has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence from the Illinois State Historical Society.
"Lincoln in Alton," a 265-page look at Lincoln’s appearances in Alton, his professional and personal relationships, and the city’s importance in his political stardom, was released in January. The book is the creation of Tom Emery, a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville.
It is the 14th career award from the state historical society for Emery, who has contributed to several publications in the Alton area and has appeared at a string of speaking engagements in the Riverbend.
Dr. Wayne Temple of Springfield, who has been called the “greatest living Lincoln scholar,” called the book “stunning” and “a great read.”
The book sells for $19.99 plus $1.25 tax and $3.76 postage ($25 total). Orders may be placed with PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626.
For more information, call (217) 710-8392 or email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.