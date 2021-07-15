Friends of Leclaire is accepting vendor applications for the 29th annual Leclaire Parkfest from noon to 5 PM Sunday, October 17, at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville. A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a used book sale, pet adoptions, and a display of vintage vehicles. Food booths, arts and crafts, games and informational booths are all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or businesses sponsoring the festival. The price for a booth space is $40. Vendor applications and information are available on the Friends of Leclaire website at www.historic-leclaire.org or by calling vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.
Leclaire Parkfest 2021
